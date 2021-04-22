Shimano to headline sponsor UCI Urban Cycling World Championships

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Shimano is bringing headline sponsorship to the UCI Urban Cycling World Championships presented by FISE.

The inaugural UCI Urban Cycling World Championships were held in Chengdu, China in 2017 with the event remaining there in the intervening years until a COVID-19-related hiatus in 2020. The return of the UCI World Championships in 2021 sees a move to a new venue, the Sud de France Arena in Montpellier, France, with Shimano on display around the course as headline sponsors of the event.

Myron Walraven, Shimano Sports marketing manager, said: “This is the first year that the UCI BMX Freestyle Park and Flatland World Champions will pull on the rainbow stripes in Europe and we’re excited to be present. It shows the growing momentum for BMX in Europe.

“Through the UCI we are proud to support BMX Freestyle Park and Flatland. This is year one for our global commitment towards BMX and we look forward to working with the UCI to increase our support for BMX riders in the coming years.

“The explosive growth in cycling in 2020 and 2021 has shown us that thousands more people are inspired to ride bikes. We want to continue that momentum and inspire all riders to use bikes as a tool for fitness, for fun and for getting around because we believe that the world is a better place by bike.”

Shimano said it is looking forward to welcoming riders at the UCI Urban Cycling World Championships presented by FISE in Montpellier, France between 4-8th June 2021. For more information visit, https://www.uci.org/bmx-freestyle.

Read the April issue of BikeBiz below: