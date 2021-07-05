Silverfish UK affected by US ransomware attack

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Silverfish UK has been affected by the ransomware attack on US software company Kaseya, with its website and order processing system currently out of operation.

No data was accessed or extracted as part of this attack, the distributor said, and it is working hard and as quickly as possible in conjunction with its IT partners to restore these systems and has already made good progress.

The website will remain offline and Silverfish will be unable to process any new orders while the work is carried out. “We will of course update everyone with further information as we have it,” it added. “In the meantime, we would like to thank our customers for their patience and support.”

The full statement read:

We would like to apologise to our customers who are currently having trouble accessing the www.silverfish-uk.com website or those who may have had issues this morning contacting us. Unfortunately, on Friday our systems were affected by the major 4th July weekend ransomware attack on US software company Kaseya.

We would like to categorically reassure all Silverfish customers that no data was accessed or extracted as part of this attack.

At this time our website and order processing system remain out of operation. We are working hard and as quickly as possible in conjunction with our IT partners to restore these systems and have already made good progress. However, while we carry out this work the website will remain offline and we will be unable to process any new orders.

We will of course update everyone with further information as we have it. In the meantime, we would like to thank our customers for their patience and support.

The Silverfish Team