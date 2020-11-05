Skypark awarded Cycling Scotland’s Cycling Friendly status

Share Facebook

Skypark has been awarded Cycling Scotland’s Cycling Friendly status on completion of “Glasgow’s biggest” private business cycling facility.

Tenants choosing to cycle to and from Skypark now have access to 375 bike parking spaces, comprising 250 indoor and 125 outdoor spaces. Facilities include e-bike charging points, 236 lockers, segregated showers and changing facilities, a drying room, a dedicated cycle repair space and a host of engagement services.

As part of an ongoing multi-million-pound investment to improve the overall site, led by the international business of Federated Hermes, Cycling Friendly status transforms Skypark into “Glasgow’s biggest and most cycle-friendly” private business destination. It follows Platinum Certification by CyclingScore for a best-in-class cycle-friendly infrastructure.

Skypark’s strategic lettings advisor, Angela Higgins of Resonance Capital, said: “We are very proud to be Cycling Friendly and to set a new benchmark in employer cycling facilities in the City. With a cycling boom and the growth of the city’s cycling network, we hope that more people will enjoy the freedom of cycling and consider it as an alternative mode of travel when they are ready to return to the office.

“Our partners Cycling Scotland, CyclingScore and Bike for Good are now offering all of our employers the support to access cycling and all of its benefits.”

Stephen Ellis, senior investment manager at the international business of Federated Hermes, added: “This Platinum Certification marks an important point in Skypark’s ongoing improvements, delivering best-in-class amenities that will encourage more people to cycle, as well as setting a standard for other business destinations across Scotland and the rest of the UK.”

Kath Brough, head of behaviour change at Cycling Scotland, said: “By offering over 300 bike parking spaces, more than 200 secure locker facilities and dedicated repair space, Skypark clearly demonstrates its commitment to making it easier for staff to cycle to work, and we’re so pleased to award them as a Cycling Friendly Employer.

“As we look to a future beyond the pandemic, we should be supporting people to choose active travel wherever possible, keeping them fit and healthy, easing pressure on our transport system and tackling the climate emergency.”

