Smith to become official performance eyewear supplier of AG2R Citroën Team

Smith is partnering with the AG2R Citroën Team to become the official supplier of performance eyewear for the 2021-22 seasons.

For use in training and competition, Smith has outfitted the team in the new Shift MAG, a new performance sunglass debuting in the market this month.

The new unisex shield-style sunglass features a superlight and slim frame with a slight wrap fit for complete coverage, and includes Smith’s ChromaPop lenses and MAG interchangeable lens technology.

Additional performance styles worn by the team this season include the Wildcat, Attack MAG MTB and Flywheel sunglasses. Off the bike, members of the AG2R Citroën Team have their pick of Smith lifestyle sunglasses that suit their personal styles, including the new Contour and Lowdown 2 frames.

“We are very pleased to open a new chapter in our history with an internationally renowned eyewear brand like Smith who has a great deal of experience in the field of skiing, and in recent years, the cycling market too,” said Vincent Lavenu, general manager of the AG2R Citroën Team.

“We are convinced that our riders will be happy with the technicality and quality of products provided.”

