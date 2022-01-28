Specialized to begin selling direct to consumers in US

Share Facebook

Specialized Bicycle Components is to begin direct online sales of bikes to US consumers on 1st February, Bicycle Retailer & Industry News has reported.

The company is to add a Rider Direct option for the purchase of non-electric bikes from its website. Specialized shared the plan with key US retailers earlier this week, said BRAIN, and held Zoom calls with retailers to go over the details yesterday.

There is no official announcement from Specialized UK on direct to consumer sales, but an update is expected next week.

Starting next week, US consumers wishing to buy a Specialized bike will have the following options:

1. Walk into a Specialized dealer, including independent and company-owned stores

2. Find the bike they want on Specialized’s website and use the site’s dealer locator to find a nearby dealer who has the bike in stock. They can then contact that store about a purchase

3. Buy directly from the Specialized website and have the bike delivered to a Tier 1 or Tier 2 Specialized dealer closest to them. The dealer will assemble the bike and the customer can come and pick it up, and the dealer would get 50% of the normal margin on the sale

4. Buy directly from the Specialized website and have the bike delivered to their home in a mostly assembled state. Specialized will reportedly use facilities in Salt Lake City and Ohio to pre-assemble bikes for this delivery option and ship them in larger boxes to the consumer. The packaging will include tools and QR codes that direct consumers to assembly videos

5. Buy directly from the Specialized website and have an assembled bike delivered to their door by a Specialized dealer. The dealers will provide ‘white glove’ delivery and fitting, and the dealer will receive 75% of the standard margin for providing this service

According to BRAIN, Specialized told dealers that from the consumer’s perspective, the delivery fee for options four and five will be the same.