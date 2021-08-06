SRAM completes construction on new TIME Sport production facility

SRAM has completed construction on a new Portugal-based TIME Sport development and production facility.
The new location is in Coimbra, near the SRAM chain and Zipp wheel factory. The transition is nearing completion, and production has begun.
Earlier this year, SRAM announced the acquisition of the entire range of road and mountain pedals, cleats, and related patents of TIME Sport. The companies completed the transaction on 18th February.
In a separate transaction, TIME’s bicycle business was purchased by Cardinal Cycling Group, including all related patents, trademarks and ownership of the TIME’s RTM composites factory.
SRAM has updated the list of TIME Sport distributors – see below – and is encouraging all dealers to review and contact their respective DI directly for planning, product availability, pricing or questions.
There will be limited product availability based on region, channel, facility move, and continuing COVID restrictions.
SRAM’s technical support (STS) programme, regional tech centres, and distributors will manage all warranty, service, and spare parts.
TIME Sport updated 2021 distribution list:
Australia: Echelon and PSI
Benelux: Codagex
Brazil: Pro Parts
Canada: LTP and HLC CANADA
Chile: MKR
China: Yun Pang
Colombia: Propartes
Costa Rica: Favarcia
Czech Republic: Aspire
Ecuador: Base Extreme
Estonia: Hawaii Bikes
France: Royal Vélo France
Germany: Sport Import and Hartje
Greece: Gatsoulis
Hong Kong: Wun Pang Bicycle
Indonesia: PT SBP
Italy: Beltrami
Japan: Podium
New Zealand: Worrall
Paraguay: Fusion Bike Parts
Peru: Monark
Poland: Aspire
Portugal: Ciclo Coimbrões
Singapore: ROBERT CHOY
Slovenia: Proloco
South Africa: Cape Cycles Systems Pty
South Korea: GL&CO
Spain: TeamBike
Switzerland: Amsler and CHRIS Sport
Taiwan: Salloy
Turkey: Asli Bisiklet
Venezuela: Rep. Tres Continentes
UK: ZyroFisher
US: QBP, HLC US, BTI, Trek and SRAM direct
