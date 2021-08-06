SRAM completes construction on new TIME Sport production facility

Share Facebook

SRAM has completed construction on a new Portugal-based TIME Sport development and production facility.

The new location is in Coimbra, near the SRAM chain and Zipp wheel factory. The transition is nearing completion, and production has begun.

Earlier this year, SRAM announced the acquisition of the entire range of road and mountain pedals, cleats, and related patents of TIME Sport. The companies completed the transaction on 18th February.

In a separate transaction, TIME’s bicycle business was purchased by Cardinal Cycling Group, including all related patents, trademarks and ownership of the TIME’s RTM composites factory.

SRAM has updated the list of TIME Sport distributors – see below – and is encouraging all dealers to review and contact their respective DI directly for planning, product availability, pricing or questions.

There will be limited product availability based on region, channel, facility move, and continuing COVID restrictions.

SRAM’s technical support (STS) programme, regional tech centres, and distributors will manage all warranty, service, and spare parts.

TIME Sport updated 2021 distribution list:

Australia: Echelon and PSI

Benelux: Codagex

Brazil: Pro Parts

Canada: LTP and HLC CANADA

Chile: MKR

China: Yun Pang

Colombia: Propartes

Costa Rica: Favarcia

Czech Republic: Aspire

Ecuador: Base Extreme

Estonia: Hawaii Bikes

France: Royal Vélo France

Germany: Sport Import and Hartje

Greece: Gatsoulis

Hong Kong: Wun Pang Bicycle

Indonesia: PT SBP

Italy: Beltrami

Japan: Podium

New Zealand: Worrall

Paraguay: Fusion Bike Parts

Peru: Monark

Poland: Aspire

Portugal: Ciclo Coimbrões

Singapore: ROBERT CHOY

Slovenia: Proloco

South Africa: Cape Cycles Systems Pty

South Korea: GL&CO

Spain: TeamBike

Switzerland: Amsler and CHRIS Sport

Taiwan: Salloy

Turkey: Asli Bisiklet

Venezuela: Rep. Tres Continentes

UK: ZyroFisher

US: QBP, HLC US, BTI, Trek and SRAM direct

