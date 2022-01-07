Stolen Goat donating 10% of online sales to Cycling Projects this January

Share Facebook

Stolen Goat is donating 10% of its online retail sales to Cycling Projects this January.

Cycling Projects is a UK cycling charity that promotes inclusive cycling through a range of community engagement programmes that give people the opportunity to cycle on a regular basis, through help, support and guidance.

Its Wheels for All initiative is a nationally recognised programme that embraces all children and adults with disabilities and differing needs, to engage in a quality cycling activity providing fun and stimulating cycling across the UK.

“We were lucky enough to be welcomed along to one of the Wheels for All centres in Leatherhead a few months ago to see what goes on at the sessions,” said a Stolen Goat statement. “It was such a privilege to be able to see first-hand the work that Cycling Projects are doing. The passion of the volunteers and the joy that the sessions were bringing to the participants was clear to see.

“Stolen Goat are all about helping people to find their own form of Freedom and empowering more people to be able to get outdoors and ride. So we’re very excited to announce we will be supporting Cycling Projects and Wheels For All. This January, we will be donating 10% of our online sales to Cycling Projects.”

Read Stolen Goat’s recent interview with Cycling Projects CEO Ian Tierney here.

This January, we’re donating 10% of our online retail sales to @CyclingProjects – a national UK charity who promote inclusive #cycling through community engagement projects. Check out our interview with Cycling Projects CEO, Ian Tierney, to learn more >> https://t.co/3XY48wAifA pic.twitter.com/nkh70S0aVn — stolen goat (@GoatStolen) January 6, 2022

Last month, it was announced that Stolen Goat is to be the official kit sponsor for the 2022 Cycle Show and the inaugural London eBike Festival in partnership with Shimano Steps. The shows are set to take place together at London’s Alexandra Palace from 22nd-24th April 2022.