Superstrata unveils 3D-printed bike for kids

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

3D-printed carbon fibre bike brand Superstrata is partnering with the Saint-Exupéry family to introduce a new bicycle for children.

The Little Prince edition’s design will be similar to the adult version of the Superstrata, and will also feature the colours and visual elements from work by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

Like the current Superstrata, the special edition will also be 3D-printed with Arevo’s proprietary technology, using carbon fibre composites. The bike will come in 20in and 24in frames and is available for pre-order now at $1,199.

Superstrata’s campaign has now raised $6 million in pre-orders.

Read the September issue of BikeBiz below: