Superstrata unveils made-to-measure 3D-printed e-bike

Superstrata has unveiled its flagship product, a made-to-measure 3D-printed e-bike with an impact-resistant unibody carbon fiber frame.

The Superstrata touts a unibody construction, 3D-printed in a single pass of continuous carbon fiber thermoplastic composite. The frame can be tailored to riders’ heights, weights, arm and leg lengths, riding positions and even preferred stiffness levels.

“This bike was designed to leverage all the benefits of this new manufacturing technology to get the best of both worlds: strength and lightness,” said Bill Stephens, an award-winning bicycle designer and the creative force behind Superstrata.

Two versions will be available: 1) Terra, a bicycle and 2) Ion, an e-bicycle which can be fully charged in two hours, providing for up to a 55-mile range. Both Terra and Ion will feature integrated data and power wiring throughout the frame, enabling a variety of electronic upgrades. Additional options include different riding styles (racing, street, gravel, or touring), wheel material (metal or carbon fiber), and colourways (light or dark).

“My Olympic race bikes were light, but would crack when pushed too hard or crashed. Having a bike that’s light like other carbon fiber bikes but really tough is a dream come true,” said Sky Christopherson, two-time former Olympian cyclist and world record holder for the velodrome sprint.

The Superstrata Terra Bicycle will retail for $2,799/£2,599 and the Ion e-bicycle for $3,999/£3,699, and the early bird prices are Terra $1,499/£1,420 and Ion $1,999/£1,895.

Both are available for pre-order now. Shipping begins in December 2020.

