Swedish e-bike sales remain high despite Government ceasing subsidy scheme

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

E-bikes sales in Sweden remain at an “unexpectedly” high level despite the Government stopping its subsidy scheme, reports Bike Europe.

Sales fell by 16.5% in the September 2018 to August 2019 period, reaching 86,000 compared to 103,000 the year before, according to data provided by the Swedish industry association Cykelbranschen.

The Government’s subsidy scheme made up 25% of the purchase price of an e-bike, up to a total of €1,000, and this caused sales to increase by over 50%. It resulted in a total sales of 103,000 units in the September 2017 to August 2018 period.

The use of e-bikes in Sweden has developed recently and is expected to continue, added Bike Europe. Overall, e-bikes are used more for transport nowadays, partly due to more “complex” traffic situations in fast-growing big cities, as well as awareness of health and the environment.

The standard city bike is still the biggest category, but e-bikes, MTBs and trekking models are growing in market share. Bike and e-bike sales in Sweden are dominated by IBDs but their distribution share showed a downward trend during the September 2018 to August 2019 period, with the IBD share dropping 5% to a total market share of 60%.