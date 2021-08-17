Taipei Cycle going hybrid for 2022, exhibitor registration now open

Share Facebook

Taipei Cycle is set to return as a physical show and a virtual event, Taipei Cycle DigitalGo, when it takes place in March 2022.

This will be Taipei Cycle’s first hybrid event, the last two editions being held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Taipei Cycle attracted approximately 110,000 visits from 81 countries, with strong participation from the US, Japan, Singapore, UK and Germany.

Taipei Cycle and Taipei Cycle DigitalGo will both kick off on 9th March 2022, with Taipei Cycle closing on 12th March and Taipei Cycle DigitalGo concluding on 8th April.

The virtual exhibition aims to help international exhibitors and attendees overcome the limitations of cross-border travel and different time zones in conducting

business. Exhibitor registration for both Taipei Cycle and Taipei Cycle DigitalGo opened on 12th August 12 via the event website.

According to Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade, Taiwan’s export value of e-bikes for the first half of 2021 reached $647 million, representing year-on-year growth of 40%. During Taipei Cycle, visitors will be greeted with the latest designs, innovation and R&D in cycling, and themed pavilions including the d&i awards Pavilion and Smart Cycling Pavilion. The physical event will also grant visitors direct access to the industry’s leading global brands and manufacturers to collaborate on the development of new products and brands for international markets.

Taipei Cycle DigitalGo will improve its interaction and search functions by adding new features such as the Networking VR Lounge and Exhibitor Guided Tour to enhance both the exhibitors’ and buyers’ experience. The introduction of a search engine will increase product discovery and facilitate buyers’ purchasing needs. Online visitors can also look forward to livestreams of onsite events at Taipei Cycle and online forums discussing industry insights. Additionally, exhibitors will have exclusive access to insights on buyer demographics to inform their marketing strategies.

For additional information on Taipei Cycle and Taipei Cycle DigitalGo please visit: https://www.taipeicycle.com.tw/en/index.html.

