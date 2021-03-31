Taipei Cycle Online draws to a close, dates for 2022 physical event announced

Share Facebook

Taipei Cycle Online has now drawn to a close, after nearly a month of virtual exhibitions, business meetings and forum discussions.

The annual event took place online this year after continuing challenges in holding large-scale gatherings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moving to a virtual show allowed industry leaders, innovators and cycling enthusiasts from 81 countries to attend, collectively logging over 100,000 visits to the Taipei Cycle Online platform. The top countries per numbers of visitors were the USA, Japan, Singapore, UK and Canada.

Dates for the 2022 show have been announced as 9th-12th March, which organisers hope will return as a physical event.

Leonor F. M. Lin, president and CEO of TAITRA, said: “Cycling has captured the imagination of the world this past year, giving the industry an incredible amount of opportunity for innovation and progress. It was fantastic to see this in the products and technology displayed at this year’s Taipei Cycle Show and I want to thank all of our exhibitors for taking part.

“I think a physical trade show is irreplaceable, but given the global pandemic situation, an online solution was equally important. Regarding exhibitors, half of all foreign exhibitors were participating in Taipei Cycle Online for the first time, which indicates that online shows have a huge potential for reaching out to new customers and business opportunities.

“Our first online show really pushed us as well as exhibitors to re-think our digital marketing strategies. We have noticed a huge difference among exhibitors in terms of their know-how and understanding of digital strategies and marketing skills, but still have every faith that we will meet in person again, bigger and better, for the next Taipei Cycle Show and look forward to seeing you there.”

