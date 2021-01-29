Taipei Cycle Online releases new teaser video for upcoming event

Share Facebook

Taipei Cycle Online has released a new teaser video for its upcoming event.

Taipei Cycle is a hybrid event set to begin on 3rd March. Taipei Cycle Online will take place at the same time as the Taipei Cycle Show at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center in Taiwan.

Both events will interact with each other as well as stand-alone, offering industry professionals the ability to find business opportunities for the global market despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will also showcase some of the latest and technology in bikes.

The new video sweeps into a virtual entrance hall, where visitors can unlock exhibitor booths, visitor insights, industry forums and networking matching platform. It then moves into the online exhibition hall, divided by product categories: e-bikes and drive units, cycling supply chain, cycling lifestyle and fashion, complete bicycles and international brands.

Examples of how exhibitor booths link to product information and business meetings can be scheduled are also shown in the teaser video.

Over 231 exhibitor booths will be on display at Taipei Cycle Online, with brands including SRAM, Shimano, Merida and Giant. 104 of these exhibitors will participate in the physical show as well, which has 286 exhibitors across 773 booths.

Pre-registration to attend is now open. Visitors can pre-register for Taipei Cycle for free here.

Taipei Cycle organiser, the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), will host online sourcing meetings with Taipei Cycle exhibitors on 4th March between 6-10am GMT. Exhibitors will showcase complete bikes, bike components, e-bikes and drive units, cycling accessories and apparel, smart cycle services and more.

To register for the online meetings, buyers are invited to outline their sourcing requirements using this form before the end of 1st February. TAITRA can then provide the exhibitor list for their consideration and will ask buyers to specify if there are any exhibitors they would like to meet with. If they would like TAITRA to match them with relevant suppliers, TAITRA will deliver their enquiry to the exhibitors and send back a shortlist of relevant suppliers to choose from.

To find out more about Taipei Cycle Show exhibitors, news and events, visit taipeicycle.com.tw. For information on TAITRA, visit taitra.org.tw.

