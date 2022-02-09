Taipei Cycle releases teaser video showcasing key features of its DigitalGo virtual show

Share Facebook

Taipei Cycle has released a teaser trailer showcasing the key features of its virtual DigitalGo show platform.

The Taipei Cycle Show will take place physically from 9th-12th March, and will run in parallel with its virtual event Taipei Cycle DigitalGo, which will be available to visit online from 9th March to 8th April. The virtual DigitalGo exhibition is designed to enable exhibitors to overcome the potential limitations of borders and time zones to reach out to international businesses more freely and successfully.

Taipei Cycle said it has strived to connect suppliers and brands through digital solutions since 2020. This year, Taipei Cycle DigitalGo’s newly-optimised virtual platform will work in parallel with the physical show to help both visitors and exhibitors explore more business opportunities.

The new DigitalGo platform will enable users to easily discover products and exhibitors. Users will now be provided with AI recommendations based on their initial product category preferences, encouraging broader and more extensive networking between exhibitors and visitors. For those who know what they’re looking for, the introduction of a new and improved search engine and the ability to ‘favourite’ exhibitors for easy future access further streamlines product and exhibitor discovery.

This year’s DigitalGo platform has also adopted several new features designed to expand and encourage visitor interaction and communication. The VR Networking Lounge is among these, where visitors can view information about exhibitors and fellow visitors, send instant messages and even exchange virtual business cards. The availability of an online messaging board on the show’s platform further encourages networking. Exhibitor guided tours, meanwhile, expand user interaction and enable the detailed discussion and presentation of products.

In addition to these developments, the 2022 DigitalGo Show will also focus on facilitating business meetings. Inherited from last year’s platform are the newly-optimised features of ‘Messaging’, ‘Scheduling a Meeting’, and ‘Business Matching’, which will continue to facilitate business among cycling professionals, as unveiled in the newly-released teaser video.

Among the many business professionals present at Taipei Cycle’s hybrid show will be David T. Hon, CEO and founder of Dahon. Commenting on the importance of the event, Hon said: “As long-standing exhibitors at Taipei Cycle, and a world-leading brand in our field, Dahon has always valued this exhibition as a premier event in the industry calendar, and the ideal opportunity to launch products on the world stage.

“We also appreciate the opportunities to gain new customers, to get up-close and personal insight on news bicycle trends, and to be inspired.”

Emilia Shih, executive director of exhibition department, TAITRA, said: “At this difficult moment, it is fortunate that the global cycling industry is doing very well.

“As will be evident from the exhibitions, electrification, smart devices, and eco-friendliness have become key new trends, it is thus crucial to maintain the momentum and energy required to keep the industry growing. This is exactly why we have provided Taipei Cycle DigitalGo, a powerful virtual platform that will enable our clients to reach for more.”

Taipei Cycle will take place physically at TaiNEX 1 from 9th to 12th March, while Taipei Cycle DigitalGo, its virtual show running in parallel, will begin on the same day, ending on 8th April. Operating as a hybrid event, the show enables industry leaders to come together, with close to 700 physical exhibitors and over 2200 exhibition booths, complemented by around 200 virtual exhibitors in attendance.