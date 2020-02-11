Taipei Cycle Show rescheduled to May due to coronavirus

The Taipei Cycle will now take place from 14th to 16th May due to the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The show, hosted by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), was originally scheduled to be held from 4th to 7th March.

“Due to the recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), there have been significant developments in the number of travel and logistical restrictions; bringing into question the practicality of this year’s planned dates,” said a statement.

“The resulting restrictions have left many exhibitors unable to travel to, or ship exhibition stands and sample goods to the show as travel and freight restrictions have started to be put in place. This has led the organisers to make the difficult decision to reschedule the March 2020 edition of the event.”

Walter Yeh, president and CEO of TAITRA, said: “In these uncertain times, TAITRA stands together with Taiwanese industry and Government to stabilise global confidence in Taiwan as the benchmark for sourcing quality and innovation. TAITRA will continue to organise several economic and trade development activities.”

The three-day exhibition will also launch the online exhibition concept, one-to-one procurement meetings, video conferences, and live-stream broadcasting. Services are provided to SMEs who need TAITRA’s assistance to find international customers.

TAITRA will coordinate its 63 international branch offices to invite buyers to visit Taiwan and send out a ‘firm’ message to ensure confidence in the safety and quality to be expected when trading with Taiwanese companies.

Gina Chang, secretary general of Taiwan Bicycle Association (TBA) mentioned during a recent press conference that TBA appreciates TAITRA’s effort, trying to maintain the global image Taipei Cycle and promote Taiwan’s cycling industry.