Taipei Cycle’s 2022 edition gets underway alongside virtual counterpart DigitalGo

Taipei Cycle’s 2022 edition kicked off today and will run to Saturday, 12th March, with its virtual counterpart Taipei Cycle DigitalGo finishing later on 8th April.

The two events will combine to provide a comprehensive business platform for industry professionals.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, James C. F. Huang, chairman of TAITRA, underlined that this year’s Taipei Cycle show will respond to industry changes and challenges by presenting a new eco-system for the cycling industry. The show will empower global business partners with the latest technology, flexible customised services, and ESG solutions. Besides products on display, there will also be activities for visitors to explore and experience.

This year’s Taipei Cycle gathers well-known industry key players such as Merida, Giant, KMC, SRAM and Shimano. More than 630 exhibitors are participating in the events’ physical show, joined by more than 200 in the virtual show.

Taipei Cycle’s d&i awards pavilion will once again showcase the 33 award winners, allowing visitors to glimpse new industry trends towards electrification, IoT, systematic solutions, and green elements in product design. The opening day of the show also saw five selected d&i awards entries receive Gold Awards and one the Gold Award-Young Enterprise.

One of the other highlights is the Future of The Sports Tech, a forum with a focus on smart cycling and smart fitness. Speakers from MPS, Decathlon Taiwan, Swugo (a startup from the Netherlands), WFSGI, Biji (Taiwan’s sports media) and Smart Motion (a company specializing in smart detection) will tackle different dimensions of innovation from technology, application, and product design by sharing their insights on global industry trends.

There will also be Taipei Cycle Live Studio!, live streaming on Taipei Cycle’s Facebook and Youtube channels. Meanwhile, Outdoor Taipei, a new offering from the show, will hold experience sessions on gravel bikes, camping, and yoga classes.

To continue to assist brands and suppliers to reach more overseas businesses, Taipei Cycle will offer Buyer Services, including DigitalGo’s virtual exhibitions, TTS Match-business matchmaking, Live Tour-booths visits, and videos produced by GCN, the biggest cycling youtube channel in the world.

During the month of Taipei Cycle DigitalGo, videos will be shared, bringing footage of the physical show, the forum, and all experiences and activities in which online visitors may participate via their computers.

Taipei Cycle will close on 12th March, with its virtual counterpart Taipei Cycle DigitalGo running in parallel over a one month period. Trade visitors can exchange access with business cards, and the general public can visit the physical show by buying tickets across all four days. For more information, visit www.taipeicycle.com.tw.