Taipei Cycle’s physical show attracts 13,500 visitors

The 2022 edition of Taipei Cycle’s physical show ended on Saturday 12th March, attracting around 13,500 visitors across four days.

According to organiser TAITRA, 64 business matchmaking meetings were conducted between Taiwanese exhibitors and buyers from 20 countries including Italy, Japan, the UK, Lithuania, Germany, Poland, South Africa, Indonesia, Bulgaria, Spain, India, Israel, France, Austria, Turkey and the UAE.

While the physical show has drawn to a close, its virtual counterpart Taipei Cycle DigitalGo remains open to the public until 8th April, providing further opportunities for international networking via business matchmaking sessions and more.

This year, the physical show promoted exhibitors and their products with activities including Business Matchmaking, Live Tour-booths visits and Taipei Cycle Live Studio.

Among the first-time exhibitors at Taipei Cycle was the Taiwanese Tourism Bureau, which set up the ‘National Scenic Area Pavilion’ to promote 16 cycling routes and travels in nearby areas. Outdoor Taipei presented by Taipei Cycle, TaiSPO and Dirty Formosa, provided 30 gravel bikes for test rides, displayed luxury camping equipment and a ‘glamping’ truck, and offered yoga sessions.

The Future of Sports Tech forum, meanwhile, invited speakers from MPS, Decathlon Taiwan, Swugo (a startup from the Netherlands), WFSGI, Biji (Taiwan’s sports media) and Smart Motion (a company specializing in smart detection), all of whom shared their insights on innovation from the perspectives of technology, application, and product design. This attracted an audience of more than 250 individuals.

Taipei Cycle DigitalGo will run until 8th April and remains open to visitors from across the globe.

Taipei Cycle will organise an international press conference and industry forum in the second half of the year to promote Taipei Cycle 2023, which is scheduled to take place from 23rd to 25th March. More details of this will be issued in due course.

For more information, please visit Taipei Cycle’s official website at www.taipeicycle.com.tw. To attend the virtual event, please visit https://online.taipeicycle.com.tw/.