Temple Cycles enters e-bike market with new brand Temple Electric

Temple Cycles has now entered the e-bike market with the launch of a new brand, Temple Electric.

Emerging from three years of extensive R&D and product testing, Temple Electric will form the basis of the brand’s growth in the e-mobility sector.

Launching with two premium e-bikes, the Classic Electric and the Step Through Electric, Temple presents a ‘unique offering’ to cater to the commuter and leisure rider.

Matt Mears, founder of Temple, said: “We’re extremely excited to bring an offering of visually stunning electric bikes positioned at the midpoint in the market. Combined with our exemplary customer support, we’re excited to start building our business in the e-bike world.

“After this, we will expand further into e-mobility with more products and services in the pipeline.”

Temple Electric has its own website where customers can configure their perfect e-bike with a host of premium accessories, and then order directly. Temple Electric will ship to the UK and several other European countries, with further shipping locations planned for the future.

Key spec highlights:

– 6061 alloy frame with smooth welds

– Shimano MT-200 hydraulic disc brakes

– Powerful mid-drive motor (Bafang M420, 80Nm max torque, 250w)

– Long range, up to 120km with a 500Wh battery

– Seamless riding experience with torque sensing

– Discrete and removable battery

– 700c hand-built wheelset with 38mm Panaracer Pasela PT tyres

– Premium Brooks finishing kit

– Integrated lights with automatic sensing

Find out more at www.temple-electric.com.