Terranet unveils new e-bike safety innovation BlincBike

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Terranet has unveiled its latest e-bike innovation for urban mobility, BlincBike.

BlincBike is a connected e-bike product comprising a rearview monitoring system that helps cyclists avoid accidents and assist in making smarter decisions on the roads by classifying the object, reading the distance, and predicting the intention of the object.

The product will help cyclists keep their eyes on the road ahead and fits into any e-bike, said the company. BlincBike will keep an eye on the hazardous events potentially occurring from behind the cyclist with a full capture rearview. The new class of rearview monitoring system uses AI-based computer vision, machine learning and deep neural networks.

“BlincBike is our first product to target micromobility, but we see a tremendous potential in providing safety products in the forsaken and rapidly expanding micromobility space,” said Terranet CTO Nihat Küçük.

“In the last four years, e-bikes were responsible for nearly 200,000 emergency room visits in the US. With our urban safety mission in mind, expanding into rapidly growing micromobility solutions is the logical next step for Terranet.

“We are thrilled to progress in using our unique technologies and continue advancing our mission of revolutionising urban roadway safety.”

The smart bicycle product will predict the movement of objects not visible to a cyclist, and alert the user when there is anything that needs immediate attention. With BlincBike, if a car suddenly approaches from behind, the cyclist will receive a warning on the rearview display mounted on the handlebars and/or through haptic feedback placed at the choice of the cyclist.

This will allow the cyclist to avoid making any drastic turns that can cause a collision with the recognised object. A smart taillight will indicate the cyclist’s actions to the upcoming traffic: braking, moving or stopping.

Read more: HydraPak celebrates becoming Climate Neutral Certified with limited edition Recon Renovo bottle

The first product will consist of two attachable and detachable parts, one rearview display placed on the handlebars, and one camera with rear light placed underneath the bike seat.