This month’s hottest new products in the bike trade

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

BikeBiz takes a look at the latest products from across the cycling trade, this month featuring Muc-Off, Mondraker, Maap and 100%, Cannondale, Hornit, Cane Creek, Michelin, and Blub

This guide first appeared in the March edition of BikeBiz magazine – get your free subscription here

Muc-Off – E-bike Drivetrain Tool

Muc-Off has launched a new e-bike drivetrain tool – a ‘revolutionary’ bit of kit that locks firmly into an e-bike sprocket bolt, allowing the drivetrain to spin backwards freely, making e-bike maintenance a breeze.

“Not only is it quicker, but it’s safer on parts too,” said a statement. “Riders have taken to flipping their bikes upside down or wheeling the bike forwards to apply lube to their chains; thanks to the Muc-Off e-bike Drivetrain Tool, scratched up displays, bars, saddles and frames can be a thing of the past.”

The Drivetrain Tool is made from a durable CNC machined 6061 aluminium body and finished in the Muc-Off anodised pink. It’s compatible with most e-bike chainrings (excluding spiderless), thanks to the supplied 5mm, 6mm Hex and T30 Torx bits which snap into place with a magnetised connection.

Muc-Off is celebrating the launch with the release of its e-bike Arcade video, which sees Chopper Fielder search for a post-ride clean down. Attracted by flashing lights and cheers of celebrations, he attempts to win the ultimate e-bike cleaning and maintenance jackpot.

The Muc-Off e-bike Drivetrain Tool is priced at £19.99 and is available now from selected retailers and muc-off.com.

Mondraker – Urban Cross E-bikes

Mondraker has launched its latest range of Urban Cross e-bikes – the ‘perfect solution’ for those looking to explore the city they live in or venture further afield. This year, the Prime RX joins the family, featuring the new Bosch Performance Line Cruise BS3 motor and the 750Wh internal battery.

The latest Bosch Kiox 300 display means riders will be able to see data such as assistance mode, battery level and kilometres travelled on the move as well as making use of the extra power and performance the system provides.

The Prime X is equipped with the Bosch Performance Line CX Cruise 4th generation motor and a removable Bosch Powertube 625Wh internal battery, paired to the Bosch Purion display. It will also have two colour options.

Meanwhile, the Thundra X has an integrated 630Wh Simplo internal battery powering the Shimano Steps E7000 motor which can also be paired with an optional 360Wh external battery pack for extra range and a total of 990Wh.

Mondraker said one of its priorities is to manufacture bikes in its own style and to always offer maximum performance – and the Urban Cross bikes are no exception to this rule.

Maap and 100% – Hypercraft Sunglasses

Apparel brand MAAP has joined forces with performance eyewear specialists 100% to create the new MAAP x 100% Hypercraft sunglasses.

The sunglasses have complete full-spectrum UV Protection – including UVA, UVB and UV400 wavelengths. Available in silver and copper colourways, the Hypercraft sunglasses weigh just 23g.

The Hypercraft sunglasses were designed in California and Australia, with the ultra HD lenses manufactured in France from shatter and impact-resistant polycarbonate materials. The sunglasses feature a 5.5-base cylindrical shield lens for increased peripheral view and protection. There is additional lens ventilation to prevent fogging, and hydrophobic and oleophobic lens treatment repels water, oil, and dirt.

“We couldn’t be more stoked for our third collab with 100%, especially after such an unprecedented response to MAAP x 100% Glendale,” said Jarrad Smith, MAAP co-founder. “For 2022, we’ve reimagined their streamlined Hypercraft frame, applying our unique MAAP design aesthetic across two new exclusive colours. This isn’t just another MAAP x 100% collaboration – it is the lightest ever.”

Limited quantities of the Hypercraft sunglasses are available online now via maap.cc or through local MAAP dealers.

Cannondale – Synapse Road Bike

Cannondale said it is aiming to make road cycling ‘more inviting and efficient than ever before’ with the launch of the reimagined Synapse road bike and new SmartSense technology.

SmartSense is an intelligent system of lights and radar that actively communicates with the rider, bike and surroundings, powered by a single battery. Even before the first pedal, users can engage with SmartSense through the Cannondale app where they will have a broad selection of settings to customise their ride experience.

The settings are designed to provide enhanced awareness while also creating heightened visibility so the rider can more effectively see and be seen. Once desired customisations have been applied, a spin of the front wheel, outfitted with a Cannondale wheel sensor, initiates an ongoing chain of communication across all the available SmartSense touchpoints.

But it attracted criticism from some – which Cannondale responded to in an interview with Cycling Weekly, saying it was proud of the launch. “Cycling can be intimidating and we’re helping to alleviate that through the confidence and convenience of Synapse with SmartSense,” said Clive Gosling, Cannondale’s director of marketing.

The new Synapse will be available in four carbon models, sizes 48-61. SmartSense will be featured on carbon models 1, 2, and 3 with a selection of radar, lights and electronic shifting denoted by R, L and E in the model name.

Hornit – Clug Pro

Distributor: Hotlines

Clug Pro combines the Eurobike award-winning Clug with Fidlock’s innovative magnetic winch handle and ratchet system to ensure your bike always stays secure. Engineered to hold over 30kg once the winch is magnetically locked into place, you can have total peace of mind that your bike will remain rock solid in the event of a hard knock from someone brushing past or deflation of the tyre during long term storage. Clug Pro comes in 5 sizes to suit a large range of tyres widths from 23mm – 81mm (1-3.2”).

RRP: £25.99 for roadie, hybrid and MTB. £27.99 for XL and plus

Cane Creek – eeSilk+

Distributor: Extra UK

Cane Creek has introduced more travel to the eeSilk lineup with the eeSilk+. With 35mm of travel, the eeSilk+ is a suspension seatpost designed to noticeably soften any gravel or mixed-surface road. Like Cane Creek’s 20mm eeSilk, the eeSilk+ comes in both alloy and carbon, 27.2 and 31.6 mm options and can be tuned to rider weight through a simple elastomer change.

RRP: £224.99

Michelin – Jet XC2, Force XC2 and Wild XC

Distributor: Silverfish UK

Michelin has announced three new cross country-specific tyres to join its market-leading MTB range. The all-new Michelin Jet XC2, Force XC2 and Wild XC are part of the Michelin Racing Line – dedicated to competition and specifically designed to meet the needs of professional racers competing at the highest level, but perfect for riders seeking ultimate performance. Using the latest Gum-X Compound for speed, longevity and grip, together with bead reinforcement, Michelin have made the ultimate XC tyre range.

RRP: From £57.99

Blub – Graph Lube

Distributor: Not yet in UK

Blub Graph Lube is a high-quality lubricant made up of submichronized graphite combined with organic and new generation waxes. The presence of organic molybdenum particles gets to reduce the friction extending the transmission lifetime. The lubricant, due to graphite which is the main component, slides producing a resistant and flexible layer that covers all the chain’s links. The main difference between the layer produced by this lubricant and other layer produced by other lubricants is that is thin and flexible and it does not divide or crack. Graph Lube slides and sticks more efficiently to the chain allowing the optimal greasing and perfect finish that preserves the components from oxidation.