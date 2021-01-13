Tickets now available for The Cycle Show and London eBike Festival

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The Cycle Show and the inaugural London eBike Festival, in partnership with Shimano Steps, have launched tickets for the 2021 shows.

The event is set to take place at Alexandra Palace from 25th-27th June. A trade day has also been added, taking place from 24th June.

Prices will start from £16 and include full access to all aspects of the show. VIP passes will be available from £70, rising to £200 for the VIP Luxe package. Details for this will be announced in due course.

Celebrating its 19th year, The Cycle Show will sit alongside the UK’s first dedicated electric bike event as well as playing host to its new 220 Triathlon Expo. The 2021 editions will showcase an exhibitor line-up including Shimano, Ridgeback, Bosch, Canyon, Ribble, Trek, Cube, Specialized, Cannondale, Haibike and more.

“Despite the ongoing lockdown, we’ve worked closely with the venue and our exhibitors to ensure we’re doing all we can to continue building the show in a safe environment,” said show organiser Chris Holman. “With the launch of tickets, we’re pleased to give cycling enthusiasts and those looking to discover the world of bikes something new to look forward to this June.

“With much more positivity around live events and shows for the summer of 2021 after a tough past year it’s great to be able to look ahead at what I truly believe will be the best Cycle Show yet.”

For more information on the Cycle Show visit https://www.cycleshow.co.uk/

For more information on the London eBike Festival powered by Shimano Steps, visit https://www.londonebikefestival.co.uk/

Read the January issue of BikeBiz below: