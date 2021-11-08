Toolkit launched to increase number of mobility hubs in Scotland

Share Facebook

CoMoUK has launched an online toolkit for transport professionals and communities interested in setting up mobility hubs in Scotland.

The charity has created the free guide with the aim of driving the creation of more sustainable transport options. Mobility hubs, which are proliferating in the UK, involve different modes of environmentally-friendly transport coming together in one place, alongside community facilities.

They help councils and governments hit a range of connectivity and green targets, and link up communities, and have been identified as a priority by the Scottish Government. CoMoUK operates the national accreditation scheme for mobility hubs, working with operators and councils.

The ‘mobility hubs toolkit’ publication is specifically aimed at Scotland and contains information about setting up hubs with guidance on viability, design and promotion. It highlights the Musselburgh journey hub which has been developed and is intended to be the first of many hubs around East Lothian for multi-modal shared transport.

The document is accompanied by an additional document with new research on mobility hub delivery models, which has been launched across the UK. It includes guidance on management, accreditation and highlights a free forum for authorities to attend. It also sets out examples of successful projects across the UK, including in South Woodford in London and Norfolk.

CoMoUK said communities across the UK would benefit significantly from mobility hubs, which have been shown to boost local economies, reduce carbon emissions and assist in public health targets.

The new resources also help transport professionals identify which type of mobility hub would be best suited for cities, towns and villages in their area. Hubs can include rail and bus connections, bike share schemes and electric vehicle charging points. Others create opportunities for local businesses, exercise facilities and green space.

The Scottish Government recognised their potential in the second Strategic Transport Projects Review earlier this year, stating that high-quality mobility hubs across Scotland “can increase connectivity, improve links between public transport modes, active travel and shared transport options, and promote seamless travel opportunities, particularly for those without access to a car”.

Mark Dowey, CoMoUK’s senior development officer in Scotland, said: “Mobility hubs meet several policy goals, including helping to decarbonise the transport sector, tackling air quality issues, and using land more efficiently and allowing for greater housing densities.

“They can also reduce congestion, allow for the revitalisation of cities by reclaiming space from the private car, and help tackle transport poverty by giving users viable, cheap, and easily accessible alternatives to the private car.

“Understanding the different typologies and components available for a mobility hub are crucial to their success.”