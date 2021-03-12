Top five jobs of the week – 12th March

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Claims handler – Laka

As a claims handler/bike guru you will: help Laka members to file their claims and guide them through the process of replacing or repairing their bikes and gear either directly with us by coordinating with third-parties; support Laka members with general questions around Laka, their bicycle insurance and new initiatives via webchat and email; constantly prioritise work to deliver a swift, convenient and seamless experience to our members; and collate feedback from the community on an ongoing basis and produce actionable reports to make Laka better every day.

Warranty technician/cycle mechanic – Silverfish

Silverfish has a vacancy for a warranty service technician. This will be a challenging role supporting our busy warranty and technical service functions. The successful candidate will be an experienced cycle mechanic. They will also have a proven track record in providing high levels of customer service as well as knowledge of our products and the services that we currently offer.

PR manager – SHIFT Active Media

Are you a PR professional who also has knowledge of the cycling market and industry? If so, SHIFT Active Media may have the perfect role for you. We are looking for a PR manager to join and work closely with our account management, social media, and creative teams to deliver a great PR service to our clients. A key part of the role will be to build a close working relationship with clients to understand their strategic goals and work with them to deliver their objectives.

Workshop technician – Specialized Concept Store/Certini Bicycle Co

We are looking to add to our amazing team of workshop technicians here at the Specialized Concept Store in Birmingham (run by Certini Bicycle Company). The available role is for a permanent, full time (35h/w) workshop technician who has a keen eye for detail, good knowledge of product, great knowledge of maintenance requirements and goes that extra step to get the very best from every service job they complete.

Mechanic/sales – CJ Performance Cycles Ltd

Due to expansion, we are delighted to be now recruiting for experienced bike retailers and qualified mechanics to join our team. For the mechanic roles, we are looking for individuals with experience in delivering the highest standards of customer service in a bike workshop. Successful candidates will ideally be qualified to Cytech Level 2 with experience in suspension servicing preferred but not essential.

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below: