Top five jobs of the week – 22nd April

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 750 positions in 2021, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

E-bike Mechanic – Electric Cycle Company

We’re looking for a full-time e-bike mechanic for our new store in Edinburgh. You will be responsible for the building, configuration and testing of new electric bikes, carrying out technical handovers to customers, warranty, servicing of eBikes plus the day to day checks of our demo fleet. Our ideal candidate will be comfortable in a customer-facing role. Shoe Gazers need not apply! This person loves getting their hands dirty and is extremely process-driven. You must be able to complete and prioritise repairs to a high standard to keep our regular and new customers coming back.

Business Development Manager – Whyte Bikes

Reporting to the Commercial Director, the business development manager is responsible for proactively identifying and developing new routes to market. This is outside of our existing retail network and will include corporate B2B and managing government tenders. This role will compile detailed market analysis, highlight potential risks and rewards and support our sales team. The ideal candidate will enjoy a fast-paced sales and KPI driven environment. Attitude is key, we are a lean team; together we try to keep things simple and efficient to enable our business to grow at a rapid pace.

Bike Builder – Estarli Ev Limited

Estarli is looking to recruit a bike builder. This is a full time, permanent position. We are looking for an experienced, qualified mechanic to take on a bike builder role in our factory in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire. The suitable candidate must be at least Cytec 2 or equivalent. Most of all we are looking for a conscientious and motivated individual to join our growing team. Useful experience includes e-bike servicing and maintenance, wheel building, fault diagnostics, sourcing parts, and warranty claim processing.

Mechanic/Co-Worker – Birmingham Bike Foundry

We are looking to hear from people who are interested in repairing customers’ bikes, refurbishing used bikes and helping support cycling activities across the city. We also want a new member who can help deliver training to school groups and members of the public, who can keep our social media current and who can support the growth of the business as we explore new opportunities.

Bike Mechanic – The London Cycle Workshop

We want bike mechanics able to quickly diagnose technical problems, work efficiently to fix them and are adept at using the broad range of bike tools. We value training and the passing on of knowledge so specialist skills (whether in a type of bike or a specific mechanical part) are of interest to us. Prior experience in a cycle workshop is a pre-requisite but a desire to learn and improve both your mechanical and your commercial skills is more important. We want organised and punctual team members who are keen to help each other across the business.