Top five jobs of the week – 28th August

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 500 positions in 2019, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Experienced mechanic – Giant St Pauls

With the changes in our customers’ needs since the COVID-19 pandemic, our workshop is busier than ever and we’re looking to recruit an experienced mechanic for our busy City of London workshop. As the leading Giant and Liv road and TT dealer in the UK, a large proportion of the services and repairs we carry out focus in this area but we are seeing an increasing amount of bike types, including e-bikes and other brands.

Cycle mechanics and future workshop managers – The London Cycle Workshop

We are The London Cycle Workshop and we take great pride in delivering a five-star service to our customers. Our ethos is to repair and service bikes to the highest standard, to provide top class customer service and to maintain and improve our standing as one of the leading repair shops in London. We have established shops in Battersea, Hammersmith and East Sheen and have plans to expand further. As we expand and grow, we are looking for experienced mechanics and those just starting out with experience and a desire to develop their skills to join our fantastic team.

Bike fitter – bicycle.

We are looking for a well turned out individual for a premium bicycle shop in south-west London. Previous experience in bicycle fitting or sports therapy is not essential but will be viewed favourably. Self-motivation and target driven are essential qualities. We have a dedicated fitting studio on-site and have become recognised throughout London and the South East. We are a part of a very tight-knit community of passionate riders, our customer retention is exemplary, therefore our ability to build customer relationship is vital.

Copywriter – Sigma Sports

We live and breathe cycling and are looking for a talented and experienced copywriter to join our content team. You must love mountain biking and be interested and familiar with the latest technology, bikes and componentry and be able to convey your opinions in writing. This position is available on a full-time or part-time basis and can be performed remotely. This exciting opportunity is where you can connect your career with your passion.

Graphic designer – Saddleback

If you’re a graphic designer with a versatile skill set and a passion for sports, we’ve got the ideal job for you at Saddleback, the home of cycling’s most prestigious brands. We’re looking for a new graphic designer who’s keen to turn their hand to a variety of design tasks centred around some of cycling’s biggest names. You’ll tackle all things print and digital to event displays, custom cycling kit design and in-store POS – plus a whole load more.

