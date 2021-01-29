Top five jobs of the week – 29th January

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Sales agent/distributor – DAHON North America, Inc

DAHON is seeking motivated and energetic candidates to market our services throughout the EU and/or the UK. DAHON – world leader in folding bikes, our focus is making sure that we can create the most positive image that we can for our clients through direct marketing. DAHON is expanding multiple sales channels in the European and UK. We are looking for individuals who are interested in growing with our company and expanding our brand. We are experiencing phenomenal growth as a direct result of our success. We have significantly increased our clients’ revenue by attracting new customers and elevating our products to new tiers of distribution. We are looking to expand into different markets and take on new campaigns.

Cycle workshop manager – Big Bear Bikes Ltd

Experienced cycle store workshop manager required to join one of North Yorkshire’s largest, busiest and rapidly expanding cycle retailers. We have two stores; Big Bear Bikes in Pickering and Dalby Forest Cycle Hub in the heart of Dalby Forest, both with busy workshops. The right applicant will have experience in all aspects of running a busy cycle workshop, and will have preferably managerial, or at least supervisory experience. Knowledge and experience preferred but not essential: Trek bikes, Cytech, Ascend EPOS, e-bikes, junior staff development, stock control, warranty processes, work order scheduling, multi-disciplinary experience. 40 hour week working Tuesday to Saturday.

Marketing executive – DAHON North America, Inc

Responsibilities:

– Promote company images and achieve business goals

– Collect and generate creative ideas for the marketing campaigns

– Manage a social media content calendar and publishing schedule

– Maintain marketing collateral inclusive of presentation templates update

– Keep updating of industry awards, market information, competitors’ activities

– Coordinate with internal departments for planning, organizing and execution of various marketing events or campaigns

– Plan, execute and manage events including scheduling and resources management, logistics coordination, monitoring venue setup/tear down, onsite supervision, etc

– Handle marketing operations and ad-hoc tasks as assigned

Bicycle presenter – Muc-Off

This is a position for whom the ideal candidate needs to have a huge passion for bicycle. They’ll need to have an abundance of energy and want to talk about all things bikes! You will have a strong knowledge base of the technical side of bikes, covering anything from road, MTB to gravel and commuter. This will also include travel to visit sponsored athletes/teams where they must be comfortable in interviewing riders and team partners. It is essential that the candidate has strong organisational skills to ensure the content production and flow is as efficient as possible. The successful candidate will thrive working in a fast-paced, energetic environment for a brand that is growing fast and has huge ambitions globally in the coming years.

Bike mechanic – Carbon Bike Repair Ltd

Carbon Bike Repair is a premier carbon fibre bicycle repair and paint restoration company based in Leatherhead, Surrey. Our business is growing fast and we are looking to take on an additional cycle mechanic. This will be a full-time permanent role. The primary role will be to carry out servicing, mechanical repairs, fitting new components, stripping and rebuilding bicycles. You will need to work closely with all members of staff to ensure the customer journey from beginning to end is efficient and meets the companies’ standards.