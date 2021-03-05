Top five jobs of the week – 5th March

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Shop lead technician/senior supervisor – The Bike Project

We are looking for a shop lead technician/technical supervisor to service and repair cycles at our shop in Colliers Wood, act as the primary point of contact for technical shop queries on-site and lead on supervising all technical shop related key weekly activities. The main focus of this role is to service and repair cycles. The role holder is also the primary point of contact for technical shop queries on site and leads on supervising all technical shop related key weekly activities.

Custom account manager – Endura

This role will be supported by the international sales manager, it will require you to work closely with the Endura Custom team and the UK sales team. You will proactively identify opportunities during the year understanding the seasonality of the business and finding ways to utilise manufacturing capacity during slow periods. You will regularly collate and share results of your activity and results with both teams and share best practice with the international sales teams.

Sonder aftersales hero – Alpkit

You’ll work within the Sonder customer support team with specific responsibility for aftersales and guiding our customers from order all the way through to bike build and delivery. This ‘concierge’ service is at the core of the Sonder experience – as a cyclist, you’ll know about the process that goes into making the decision to pull the trigger on that new bike. We’re committed to making that experience as easy and enjoyable as possible and you’ll be key to making sure that we uphold our incredibly high standards of service.

Senior technician (bike servicing lead) – The Bike Project

The primary purpose of this role is to service and repair cycles. They will work closely with the retail manager and project technical lead to establish and grow bike repairs and servicing in their region. At times they will also support the workshop with the refurbishment of sales bikes. There is a higher expectation on output in this role than in the more junior roles in the organisation, to reflect experience.

Workshop mechanics – NipNip – Smart Cycling

NipNip is looking for full-time and part-time mechanics to join our busy London based stores. Some knowledge of working on a range of bikes; road, hybrid, e-bikes, commuter, Brompton bikes. Two years minimum workshop experience would be preferred, but more importantly, the candidate must have a real passion for working on bikes and keen to learn. We are a fun team with good team spirit and provide a great working environment. Able to speak fluent English is essential with good customer service skills.

