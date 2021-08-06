Top five jobs of the week – 6th August

Share Facebook

The BikeBiz jobs board filled over 450 positions in 2020, and listings are still on the rise. Here’s our latest top five…

Deputy branch manager – Edinburgh Bicycle Co-op

You will report directly to the branch manager and will work closely with them in running the branch. You will be able to demonstrate strong leadership and organisational skills, be able to take responsibility, have the knowledge and experience to support the branch manager and deputise in their absence. You’ll possess drive, be able to inspire, motivate, train and manage a sales team to provide an exceptional customer experience whilst delivering sales to target. An eye for detail, determination and the ability to identify and act on opportunities are key to the role.

Head of digital – Raleigh

The primary role of the head of digital and e-commerce is to manage and execute the strategy to increase commercial activity and improve brand performance through all online channels. This includes the promotion of various brands within the business and using a wide range of digital marketing techniques to support wider business objectives. The ideal candidate will have a high level of knowledge in a range of digital skills. They will be well-versed in various digital marketing concepts and how digital activity can increase brand positioning and drive business growth. They will also have a passion for digital and be able to implement rapid expansion across the digital landscape within our business.

Workshop Mechanic – the Bike Club

The Bike Club is on a mission to get the next generation out and about, enjoying life on two wheels. How will we do this? By giving people access to quality lightweight bikes for a minimal monthly fee, starting from as little as £3.50. Having started in 2016, dispatching bikes from a two-bed flat in South West London, we now have a team of over 60 passionate people, a fleet of over 25,000 bikes and huge ambition. To support our continued growth, and truly change the future of cycling, we are looking for people full of passion, enthusiasm and purpose. We have two locations in East London (Canning Town & Rainham) where we build and refurbish our fleet of bikes. If you are passionate about bikes, then come join the team.

Bicycle brand executive – MTB – Muc-Off

As the business continues to grow at a fast pace there is now a need for a marketing executive who will report into the bicycle marketing manager at our head office in Poole, Dorset. The brand executive – MTB is responsible for identifying opportunities to build, deliver and optimise the marketing plan for the MTB bicycle category. You will be joining a tight-knit marketing team charged with growing the Muc-Off brand across key channels and regions.

Workshop mechanic – Apex Cycles

We are looking for a full-time workshop mechanic in our busy South London store. Apex Cycles is an independent bicycle shop based in Clapham, catering mainly for commuters, leisure and road cyclists. We have a workshop in store offering repairs and servicing on all types of bicycles all year round. The workshop is always busy so we are looking for a technician that works well under pressure and to a high standard, bicycle workshop experience is essential and Cytec 2 would be desirable. The candidate must have a good working knowledge of all major gear systems including electronic and be competent with servicing hydraulic brakes.