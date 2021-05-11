Topeak’s new Bicycle Fix Station to help cyclists with simple bike maintenance and repair

Share Facebook

Extra UK has introduced the new Topeak Bicycle Fix Station.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry has seen a resurgence of people getting back into cycling or using their existing bikes as a mode of transport as well as leisure. This has highlighted the need for improved cycling infrastructure, and the new Topeak Bicycle Fix Station aims to help meet some of those requirements – enabling users to make simple repairs or adjustments whenever they need to.

The full metal workstation can be installed in a public space for simple bike maintenance and repair, making it available for use 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Repair Station features a stainless-steel floor pump, with an integrated 4in analogue gauge that’s easy to use and with a weatherproof cover, to inflate tyres up to 160psi. Topeak’s SmartHead fits both Presta and Schrader valves, and a stainless-steel braided hose adds durability as well as security. The instructions give recommendations for tyre pressure for the most common sizes and instruct the user, no matter what their level of experience is, on how to use the pump.

The all-metal construction can hold bikes up to 30kg, making it suitable for most bike types including the latest e-bikes on the easy-to-use, padded mounting point. The station features ten multi-function tools to ensure all basic repair functions are well catered, and T20 security bolts and 4mm stainless steel cables ensure maximum security against theft and damage.

The tool list includes both flathead and Phillips screwdrivers, Allen and Torx key sets, adjustable spanners, steel tyre levers and 6, 8, 15 and 32mm open wrenches. The Topeak Bicycle Fix Station is in stock and ready to ship from Extra UK.

Specifications:

– £725.83 ex VAT

– Ten multi-function tools

– Stainless steel pump, 4in gauge

– 4mm stainless steel cables

– Anti-theft T20 bolts

– Height: 150cm

– Length: 59.3cm

– Width: 54.5cm

– Weight: 36.5kg

– Max load: 30kg

