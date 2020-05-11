Trelock and tubus to offer an extended product range

Share Facebook

Trelock and tubus carrier systems have joined forces to create a new type of carrier system featuring integrated lighting.

The new rear bike light, which will primarily appeal to original equipment manufacturers, will also be offered as an after-market variant in the racktime brand in the autumn. The new carrier will then be available in both a classic and a touring version, and IMM (integrated mudguard mounting) will be possible too.

“The trend is clearly moving towards component integration with a puristic, functional look, and we’re delighted to have the

opportunity to incorporate our expertise in the field of bicycle lighting into an innovative product created with tubus, which is also based in Münster,” said Katrin Dröge, brand manager at Trelock. “Recording annual carrier sales of significantly more than one million, tubus is the perfect partner with impressive market penetration.”

The product will be put into series production by September 2020, expanding the range for OEMs.

Both Trelock’s and tubus’ OEM sales teams are now available to answer enquiries from interested individuals.