Trial shows potential of cargo bikes to reduce pollution

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

A trial has shown the potential of cargo bike in improving the cityscape, with pollution being reduced by over 300kgs of CO2.

Last-mile logistics firm Stuart conducted a five-week trial using electric cargo bikes supplied by Pure Electric, with each bike making an average of 100 deliveries a week and covering an average of over 200 miles a week.

The aim of the trial was to test cargo bikes as a zero-emissions alternative for car trips by couriers. The bikes used in the trial were the Tern GSD S10 and the Raleigh Pro Trike XL.

“This trial has been a very useful learning experience for us,” said Jonathan Jenssen, UK general manager of Stuart. “We knew cargo bike use would reduce our carbon emissions, the questions we needed to answer were around efficiency, speed and usability.

“We’ve been impressed with how many deliveries the cargo bikes were able to achieve. We’re now going to analyse the results and look at whether we can expand our cargo bike fleet.”

Tom McPhail, director of public affairs, Pure Electric, added: “Cargo bikes have an essential role to play in helping the country hit its carbon neutral by 2050 target. Many cities want to move faster than this and have been looking at measures such as diesel bans, parking restrictions and expanded cycling infrastructure.

“Cargo bikes can save businesses thousands of pounds a year in operating costs, as well as ensuring they’re on the right side of public policy.”

Read the November issue of BikeBiz below: