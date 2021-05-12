TSG to sell stake in Nuun to Nestlé Health Science

Share Facebook

Private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners is to sell its stake in Nuun Hydration to Nestlé Health Science.

“Over the past few years, our partnership with TSG has helped accelerate our mission to enhance the lives of millions of consumers who increasingly seek healthy fitness solutions,” said Kevin Rutherford, CEO of Nuun.

“TSG’s marketing expertise and set of resources have helped drive our expansion beyond our core fitness enthusiast market and solidify Nuun as a household name brand. We thank TSG for their support of our mission and culture and are excited to enter our next chapter of growth.”

Michael Layman, managing director at TSG, added: “We are incredibly proud of what we have accomplished through our partnership with Kevin, the entire team at Nuun and Dan Nordstrom, Nuun’s early lead investor.

“Since our investment in 2017, we have collaborated with Dan to support the company’s expansion into additional product categories and into new channels, which have resulted in a best-in-class portfolio of hydration offerings and significant top-line growth.

“Today, Nuun is a major force in the healthy hydration space that resonates with all types of consumers, and we are confident it will continue to thrive with the backing of Nestlé Health Science.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2021. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Houlihan Lokey is acting as financial advisor and Perkins Coie is acting as legal advisor to Nuun.

In April, it was announced that 2pure has been appointed as Nuun’s exclusive UK and Ireland distribution partner.

