Turbo trainer sales ‘rocket’ during COVID-19 lockdown

Turbo trainer sales have ‘rocketed’ during the COVID-19 lockdown, according to Cycling Insight.

The significance of the search trend spike for turbo trainers from 15th March 2020 correlates to the start of the COVID-19 lockdown. The term ‘Turbo Trainer’ has 12,100 March monthly UK Google searches, up from 6,100 in 2019.

The impact on sales for turbo trainers has been huge, with Sigma Sports last month reporting a 440% increase week on week in the number of orders placed on turbo trainers, as well as static bikes.

Cycling Insight also found that Zwift is ‘leading the race for online usage’. It has had a 200% increase of miles cycled per day, upwards of 3,000,000 compared to 1,000,000 before lockdown. Zwift receives 33,100 branded Google searches a month with Sufferfest in second at 3,600.

Zwift has also hosted several professional rider-led rides, Rapha Cycling Club has changed its physical meetups to Zwift and British Cycling is also embracing Zwift’s Watopia with races.

Rouvy has also partnered with London based agency Freeride to live stream and broadcast the Digital Swiss 5, and the amateur rides too which received around 75,000 online views.