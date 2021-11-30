Two Whyte e-bikes stolen from Alf Jones Cycles

Share Facebook

Two Whyte e-bikes have been stolen from Alf Jones Cycles, the shop has revealed on its Facebook page.

The bikes were stolen at around 4:30pm yesterday, the post said. “They were two men, around 6ft tall. They headed out the car park south towards the Spar where we presume they had a van parked or someone waiting for them.”

The shop is appealing for anyone who has seen or heard anything suspicious to get in touch. It is also warning other bike shops to be wary of anyone test riding bikes.

STOLEN!!!

2 Whyte E-Bikes were stolen from the shop earlier today. Around 4:30pm. They were 2 men, around 6ft tall. They headed out the car park south towards the spar where we presume they had a van parked or someone waiting for them. If you have seen anything or heard any thing suspicious then please get in touch.

WARNING to other bike shops! They were using fake passports as security to test ride the bikes! Be wary of anyone test riding bikes!

North Wales premier cycle retailer Alf Jones Cycles is built on the experience and passion of 65 years of cycling, hand-picking the best quality cycling kit from the biggest and most influential brands around the globe. Just four minutes drive from the A483 Chester / Wrexham bypass, it is the largest bricks and mortar cycle retailer in North Wales, the shop says, serving cyclists of all disciplines, ages and abilities since 1955.

Earlier this year, specialist cycling insurer Bikmo unveiled a new bike theft tracking tool for public use – allowing riders across the country to view reported thefts on an interactive heatmap. According to the aggregated data, 74,573 bikes were reported stolen in England and Wales in 2020.