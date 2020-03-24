UK bike shops can remain open during COVID-19 lockdown

Share Facebook

Bike shops will be allowed to remain open in the UK after prime minister Boris Johnson announced that all “non-essential” shops must now shut due to the spread of COVID-19.

In an announcement made last night, Johnson said the public will only be allowed to leave their home for the following purposes:

– shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible

– one form of exercise a day – for example, a run, walk, or cycle – alone or with members of your household

– any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person

– travelling to and from work, but only where this is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home

To ensure compliance, the Government said it will immediately close all shops selling “non-essential” goods, stop all gatherings of more than two people in public – excluding people you live with, and stop all social events excluding funerals.

Bicycle shops are however excluded from the list of retail businesses that must close, alongside supermarkets and other food shops, health shops, pharmacies, petrol stations, home and hardware shops, laundrettes and dry cleaners, garages, car rentals, pet shops, corner shops, newsagents, post offices and banks.

The restrictions will be kept under “constant review”, said Johnson, and will be looked at again in three weeks.