Upgrade Bikes to distribute OTE in UK and Ireland

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Upgrade Bikes has partnered with nutrition brand OTE to distribute its products in the UK and Ireland.

The brand becomes the first nutrition brand in Upgrade’s portfolio, which includes bikes, parts and accessories.

Matt Killick, Upgrade Bikes’ sales manager, stated: “We have been looking to partner with a leading nutrition brand for some time, as it wasn’t an area of the market that we were involved with. We’ve known the team at OTE for a while and admired what they have done with the brand.

“We will work closely with the guys at OTE to grow the brand within all areas of the bike market. This is another top-quality brand to add to our portfolio that complements all of our other brands including DMR, Kinesis, Lezyne, Reynolds and ISM.”

OTE was created with the goal of “demystifying sports nutrition and offering straight-forward, scientifically-backed nutrition for all athletes”. Every product is naturally flavoured and free from artificial sweeteners and colours. OTE is used by pros including The Brownlee Brothers, British Triathlon, NTT Pro Cycling and Cannondale Factory Mountain Bike Team.

“We’re excited to be joining forces with Upgrade to strengthen our trade offering,” said Annie Simpson, OTE’s head of marketing. “Our dealer direct model has helped us work closer than ever before with our IBDs and strategic accounts, but with the additional support of Upgrade Bikes, our product range will now be much more accessible to the cycling trade as a whole.

“We look forward to continuing the growth of our brand with the guys from Upgrade Bikes at our side.”

OTE products are in stock at Upgrade now. Head over to the brand page to browse the range or alternatively drop a line to sales@upgradebikes.co.uk to find out more.

Read the February issue of BikeBiz below: