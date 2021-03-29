Veer Cycle geared up to disrupt light EV drivetrain segment

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Veer Cycle is geared up to disrupt the light EV drivetrain segment with the help of equity crowdfunding.

Targeted at the light electric vehicle (LEV) segment, which includes e-bikes, e-scooters and e- motorcycles, Veer’s Split Belt Drive is intended to replace aftermarket metal chains and secure partnerships with LEV manufacturers. The technology removes barriers to entry by allowing belt drive to work with existing vehicle designs, making these alternative forms of transportation accessible to more people.

Veer’s carbon fibre Split Belt is ‘as strong as a chain’ and allows for more efficient drive systems, meaning motors and batteries can be made smaller, lighter and more economically. The brand has launched its equity crowdfunding campaign on the Start Engine platform to raise funds that would be allocated toward boosting existing production and finalising the development of its new multi-speed belt drive.

“Just adding more gas-powered cars isn’t going to cut it anymore,” said CEO and founder Sean Hacking. “We need better ways to get around and stay healthy. That’s why we’re so excited to be making sustainable living easier with our current e-bike products, and soon to broaden access with our latest tech for all kinds of new light electric vehicles.”

Read the March issue of BikeBiz below: