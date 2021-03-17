Vel expands offering with new wheel range launch

Share Facebook

Vel has expanded its offering with the launch of a comprehensive all-new wheel range.

The Vel wheel range comprises two main lines: RL and RSL. The premium RSL range (at £999) all use DT Swiss 240S hubs with straight pull Sapim CX-Ray spokes, whilst the RL wheels (from £349-£699) are built around Vel Rapid Engagement hubs and Pillar Wing spokes.

Rounding out the range is an RL spec aluminium rimmed disc brake model and a pair of carbon 650b gravel wheels at both RL and RSL level. All carbon wheelsets use the same unidirectional High Modulus Toray 24/30 carbon rims. All rims are tubeless-ready and sold with tubeless rim tape installed, whilst tubeless valves are also supplied with all wheelsets.

In addition, all wheels are handbuilt. Shimano 11-speed, Shimano Microspline 12-speed and SRAM XDR freehubs are available for all wheelsets, as are adapters for quick release and 15mm thru-axle frames. The wheels ship with spare spokes and nipples.

Ian Whitmore, product developer at Vel, said: “Our wheel range is designed to cater for every kind of cyclist – from those looking for their first good upgrade to the next level serious rider, and those wanting to dip their toe into time trials or triathlons and experience the benefits of deep-section wheels at an accessible price.”

All Vel wheels have been tested to ISO industry standard, have a three-year warranty with registration and a crash replacement offer.

The complete wheel range as well as accessories and components that make up the Vel collection are available exclusively at Sigma Sports.

