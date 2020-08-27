VeloPac launches MultiTube bandana range

Share Facebook

VeloPac has launched a range of MultiTube bandanas.

The product is available in eight designs, five of which are an expansion of VeloPac’s licencing co-operation with cycling illustrator Spencer Wilson.

In addition to this stock design range, VeloPac also offers a custom programme for clubs, teams, dealers and brands who would like their own exclusive design. The minimum order is 50pcs per design and order turnaround is usually around four weeks from confirmation of artwork.

“MultiTubes (AKA snoods) have been popular with cyclists for many years as they are simply one of the most versatile, handy accessory items you can have in your cycling wardrobe,” said a statement. The tightly woven microfibre polyester is windproof, quick-drying, sweat-wicking and UV protecting, and for winter cycling, they fit under a helmet and around the neck.

VeloPac products are available to purchase online from velopac.cc. Distribution to the cycle trade is managed by Wildoo.

