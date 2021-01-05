Velorution becomes official retail partner of Carbo in UK

Share Facebook

Carbo’s folding electric bikes are now available to purchase from Velorution.

Originally an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign, Carbo has agreed terms with Velorution in the UK as the official retail partner with both the Carbo Model X and Carbo Model S currently available, alongside a selection of accessories.

“With active travel on the country’s mind more than every in 2021, especially across the capital, we think Carbo electric bikes are an excellent choice for commuters and urban residents alike and add to our tremendous portfolio of the world’s best folding electric bikes,” said Velorution’s managing director Jonathan Cole.

“As a distributor of Gates Carbon Belt drive and proponents of belt-driven bikes in general, the Carbo Model X was of particular interest to Velorution. Add in the fact that the bike is foldable, carbon-framed and competitively priced – we think our customers are going to love it!”

Lyne Berro, CEO and co-founder of Carbo, added: “With a light carbon fibre frame, a powerful Bafang motor, and easy to service components, Carbo is engineered with the urban commuter in mind. We are very excited to feature Carbo at Velorution, one of the most passionate e-bike specialists, with highly knowledgeable and friendly staff.

“We are confident that riders will have access to an awesome Carbo experience at Velorution. With the ongoing transportation challenges, the Carbo team is looking forward to helping more UK riders revolutionise their daily commute.”

