Velotech Services reassures stockists on Rotor supply

Velotech Services is reassuring its stockists regarding UK Rotor supply, following recent media reports regarding low stock of parts and accessories.

CEO Robin Corder said the distributor is not expecting any supply issues this year on ranges of chainsets, chainrings, power products and bottom bracket consumables.

“Rotor components are manufactured in Madrid and have an entirely European supply chain,” said Corder. “We have no issue nor do we expect any supply issues in 2021 on any of our ranges of chainsets, chainrings, power products and bottom bracket consumables.

“Rotor cranksets starting at £299 RRP and power crank packages at £699 RRP are in stock and available for dispatch. We can assure our B2B partners that our supply forecast remains strong despite increased demand, so we can continue to supply your customers at this incredibly busy time.

“We can also take on any new B2B customers who require parts or accessories from Rotor or C-Bear.”

Contact sales@velotechservices.co.uk to open an account.

