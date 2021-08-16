Views sought on new crossings proposed in Wigan

Share Facebook

Residents in Wigan can now give their views on several proposed new crossings that will enable more people to make short journeys on foot or by bike in the borough.

The proposed crossings, delivered in partnership with Wigan Council, which are now under consultation, will form part of the Bee Network, a ten-year plan for Greater Manchester to deliver the ‘UK’s largest’ cycling and walking network.

The Bee Network will enable people to leave the car at home for everyday trips to school or to the shops. This will contribute to the one million additional daily sustainable journeys Greater Manchester wants to achieve by 2040, while also having wider benefits to health, congestion and clean air.

The consultation on the proposed changes launched today, 16th August, and will run until 10th September.

Transport commissioner Chris Boardman said: “We want to make travelling on foot or by bike through every neighbourhood a safe and pleasant experience for everyone in Greater Manchester.

“The proposed improvements to crossings in Wigan will have a big impact locally and make life easier for people who want to ride, scoot or simply walk for short trips and leave the car at home, which will help improve our air quality, mental and physical health and save people money.

“I’d encourage residents in Wigan to get involved and have their say on these new proposed crossings, and tell us how they want their streets to look and feel.”

The proposed changes in Wigan include:

– Installing a new signalised walking and cycling crossing on Bridge Street at the junction with Pimblett Street

– Repositioning and upgrading of the existing pedestrian crossing to a segregated walking and cycling crossing on Whelley at the junction of Cumberland Street

– Implementing a new segregated signalised walking and cycling crossing on St Helens Road at the junction with Bonnywell Road

Leader of Wigan Council, councillor David Molyneux, said: “It’s been an ambition for the council for a long time to improve connectivity and safety for all road users, which includes providing reliable alternative options if we are to encourage people to leave the car at home.

“Over recent years, we’ve been working hard to deliver a range of schemes that provide alternative commuter and leisure routes as well as improving the safety of local people.

“Improvements and upgrades to busy crossings is one way we can instil more confidence in our residents that sustainable travel in Wigan Borough is safe and easy to navigate. We look forward to working with TfGM on this project.”

