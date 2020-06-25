VOLT opens new UK manufacturing facility in Milton Keynes

Share Facebook

VOLT has officially opened the doors to its new UK manufacturing facility in Milton Keynes, realising an expansion project one year in the making.

The move represents a significant investment by the firm in UK manufacturing and centralises its production within a new facility.

At approximately 20,000 square feet, the new factory has the capacity to build up to 25,000 e-bikes per year and create 30 new jobs in the local area. The Milton Keynes location was selected due to its transportation links and position as a growing innovation hub that is home to over 10,000 businesses.

For VOLT’s London-based founding brothers, James and Lyle Metcalfe, it has been a long-term aspiration to on-shore and centralises the firm’s manufacturing process to the UK. The new manufacturing base positions the brand for accelerated growth and reinforces its commitment to British manufacturing and high-quality production.

VOLT founder and owner James Metcalfe said: “We are very proud to fully-commit VOLT to the UK and excited to be part of British manufacturing’s resurgence. It has been a fantastic achievement to get the space up and running despite the added burden placed on our teams during the current COVID-19 restrictions. They have faced-up to the daunting challenge of adapting facilities and processes to ensure that we keep our people and customers safe, whilst realising our dream of delivering a cutting-edge e-bike factory. I am immensely proud, and it is a testament to the superb team we have here at VOLT.

“Milton Keynes is an enterprise hotspot and an innovation hub with exceptional UK-wide distribution links. The surrounding area provides a source of exceptional talent, and since some of the largest bicycle component distributors are also based in the area the sourcing of parts is quick and convenient.”

Through the COVID-19 crisis, VOLT has witnessed a significant spike in demand, and this new base will allow the company to increase its output in response. In addition to an increased production capacity, the investment will enable VOLT to have localised control of production, allowing it to operate more fluidly across the manufacturing cycle.

