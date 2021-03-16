Wahoo unveils upgraded Speedplay pedal line

Share Facebook

Wahoo has announced the ‘first major refresh’ of the Speedplay brand since the pedals were invented 31 years ago.

Refinements across the whole line will ‘improve the performance and durability of Speedplay pedals’, said Wahoo. Revamped models have lower stack height and better aerodynamics than other systems, as well as adjustable float and spindle-length options.

Wahoo is also adding a fifth pedal to its offering later this summer. The Powrlink Zero is the ‘world’s first’ dual-sided pedal-based power meter.

The new Wahoo Speedplay line includes the Comp (£134.99), Speedplay Zero (£199.99), Speedplay Nano (£379.99), Speedplay Aero (£239.99), and the Wahoo Powrlink Zero power meter (price to be announced). The Speedplay line includes two cleat options: Standard Tension (included with Zero, Nano, Aero, and Powrlink Zero), and Easy Tension (included with Comp).

Both cleat options are compatible with all pedals in the new Speedplay lineup and are backwards compatible with all earlier Speedplay Zero models. The Comp, Zero, Nano and Aero are available for purchase today from Wahoo dealers and WahooFitness.com. Powrlink Zero will be available in summer 2021.

Performance upgrades include adjustable float on all cleats from 0-15 degrees, sealed bearings with no need for regular maintenance, and increased durability through a revised pedal body. Wrench flats have been eliminated in favour of installation via a hex wrench. The Zero is also available in four spindle lengths from Speedplay dealers and fit specialists to ensure that all rider fit needs are covered.

“I’ve trusted Speedplay for much of my career for their reliability and ample opportunity to custom fit the position of my foot,” said Ironman World Champion Jan Frodeno. “I ride 20,000 kilometres in a year and the improvements Wahoo has made to the pedals give me the confidence to know that my pedals will work perfectly still ensuring that my biomechanics work on the most important contact point with my bike.”

