Wattbike users now able to connect to Rouvy smart training app

Wattbike has announced an integration with virtual cycling platform Rouvy.

Wattbike users are now able to connect their Atom, AtomX, Nucleus, Pro or Trainer with the Rouvy app to benefit from an’ immersive’ indoor cycling experience. With connectivity to Rouvy’s smart training app, the Wattbike Atom and AtomX smart bikes automatically adjust resistance to mimic the feel of real-world cycling.

Rouvy is an online racing platform that uses augmented/mixed reality to bring real-world routes indoors. With this new integration, Wattbike users can now enjoy Rouvy’s animated 3D rides in 2D videos.

“We pride ourselves on continually improving the experience for our community of Wattbikers,” said Richard Baker, Wattbike CEO. “Part of this is working to ensure our users have access to a wide variety of training platforms on their Wattbike, and this latest integration with Rouvy is key.”

Oldrich Januska, chief product officer of Rouvy, added: “It’s been Rouvy strategy for several years to support the integration with all major trainers and smart bikes. Wattbike was recently the most requested hardware integration by our community and we’re very happy to announce integration across the Wattbike product portfolio.”

