Weldtite becomes new technical partner of Team Sunweb

Weldtite has been announced as the new technical partner of Team Sunweb, soon to be Team DSM, from the 2021 season onwards.

Team Sunweb will benefit from the use of Weldtite’s full portfolio of performance lubricants and bicycle maintenance products, which will be used by the team’s mechanics to help it gain a ‘competitive edge’ at the highest level of professional cycling.

“Team Sunweb is one of the most exciting World Tour teams who ride with flair and panache to entertain and inspire cycling fans,” said Dan Leather, marketing manager of Weldtite. “The team’s ‘Keep Challenging’ ethos and desire to improve is built into its DNA.

“‘Optimised by Weldtite’ is the driving vision of our product range, providing solutions and technology for mobility and recreation while meeting the specific demands of elite riders. We look forward to working closely with Team Sunweb to optimise the development of our products and support the team to achieve their goals.”

Piet Rooijakkers, R&D expert at Team Sunweb, added: “It is clear that there is a great match between our team and Weldtite. We both share the desire to continuously keep improving and perform at our best.

“Weldtite’s products are of a really high standard, which is very important to us because an optimally running drivetrain is essential for our athletes to perform at the highest level.”

In addition to performance, the shared vision on sustainability also played a ‘vital role’ in the decision to collaborate. “Weldtite already has an extensive range of biodegradable products, which is important for us, and it is great to know its goal is to expand this even further in the coming period,” Rooijakkers added.

“Furthermore, not only are the products better for the environment, they make no concessions on performance either.”

