Wiggle reports 138% increase in bike sales

Wiggle has reported an uplift in sales across its fitness categories, including a 138% increase in bike sales year-on-year.

The data has revealed that consumers may be considering swapping their public transport commute to work for cycling as a healthier, socially distanced option, with Wiggle seeing interest in bikes increasing by 417%.

It also shows that e-bikes are more popular than ever amongst cyclists of all levels and abilities, with interest in e-bikes increasing by 129% last year and sales on e-bikes up 355%.

Cyclists are also now choosing to invest their money on the essentials and kitting out their commuting bikes to stay safe in UK cities – with bike light sales up 35%, bike bells up 400% and bike locks 92%.

Huw Crwys-Williams, chief executive officer at Wiggle, said: “It’s extremely promising to see consumers continue their fitness efforts as lockdown starts to lift.

“After a year of sports enthusiasts adapting to at-home exercise and indoor training without access to gyms, we are pleased to see sport continue to be on the agenda for many and that our customers are continuing their efforts to stay fit.

“The trends that we are seeing emerge from our data shows the continued appetite for sport across the sector and we hope to see this continue this summer and beyond.”

