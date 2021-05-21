Wise Equity acquires 33% share of Selle Royal

Share Facebook

Wise Equity has acquired 33% of Selle Royal’s share capital.

Selle Royal expects to close its fiscal year ended 30th June 2021 with consolidated revenues of over €190 million – a growth rate of 50% versus the prior year.

Barbara Bigolin, Selle Royal’s chairwoman, CEO, and reference shareholder, said: “In Wise, we met and came to know the ideal partner to share our entrepreneurial project, respecting our traditions, and our enthusiasm to propel us forward together to tackle new challenges.”

The investment transaction was led by Paolo Gambarini, partner at Wise Equity, and by investment managers Bruno Barago and Paolo Zucchi.

“Selle Royal is an absolute leader in the cycling sector and at the same time is experiencing a phase of significant growth and development,” said Gambarini. “The investment in Selle Royal is consistent with the Fund’s investment philosophy of partnering with leading companies in niche markets that demonstrate strong growth potential.

“We believe in the company’s growth project and are confident that its commitment to research and technological innovation will translate into an increasingly rapid expansion of its product offerings, with quality products presenting a considerable competitive advantage.”

