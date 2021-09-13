Yeti Cycles enters e-MTB market with 160E

Share Facebook

Yeti Cycles has released its first e-MTB, the 160E, featuring its new Sixfinity suspension platform.

“We felt there was an opportunity to create an e-MTB that was built for racing,” said Chris Conroy, Yeti Cycles’ CEO. “All of our efforts coalesced around the simple goal of making the bike faster and we feel confident you’ll see the 160E on the podium.

“Racing betters the breed and after over five years of development, we are excited to see the 160E hit the race circuit.”

Yeti took a ground-up approach to designing its first e-MTB, it said, ultimately creating the Sixfinity suspension design – a patent-pending 6-bar linkage that is made exclusively for the 160E. The Sixfinity suspension has a lower link that switches direction as the shock progresses through its travel, similar to the company’s Switch Infinity suspension design.

The Sixfinity allows precise kinematic tuning – in this case, a stable platform for the additional mass that comes with the added power of an e-MTB and increased traction and control when descending. Sixfinity also features an easily adjustable leverage rate without affecting geometry.

“With Sixfinity, we were able to finely tune the kinematic package to achieve the desired anti-squat, anti-rise and leverage rate characteristics,” said Peter “Stretch” Zawistoski, Yeti’s director of engineering. “This bike is stable, predictable and ready to charge the toughest EWS-E courses.”

The 160E uses the Shimano EP8 motor with the 630-watt hour battery and three pre-set riding modes. Also included is the new Yeti e-MTB specific, thermoplastic handlebar, that allows full integration and clean lines.

Yeti Cycles offers a lifetime warranty for the 160E frame and all of their other frames from 2019 onwards. More info can be found here about Yeti’s lifetime warranty.

The full Yeti Cycles range is distributed exclusively in the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria and Benelux countries by Silverfish UK. To find out more about becoming a Yeti stockist please contact your territory sales manager, email sales@silverfish-uk.com or phone 01752 843882.