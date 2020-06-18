ZIV managing director Siegfried Neuberger passes away

Share Facebook

ZIV managing director Siegfried Neuberger has passed away.

Neuberger served ZIV for 25 years and has led the association with full commitment for many years.

“With untiring energy he has devoted himself to the association and its employees until the very end,” said a ZIV statement. “Siegfried Neuberger has decisively shaped the bicycle industry. His name stands for foresight and expertise that has advanced the industry in both good and bad times. The traces of his tireless work and his work, which has always been characterized by passion and great commitment, will always be remembered.

“Siegfried was not only a great role model with a high level of competence and specialist knowledge, he was also very close to us personally and always had an open ear for the concerns of his employees. It leaves a big gap in our hearts and in the association.

“We lose a wonderful person and friend, the office a great boss. We will miss his openness, loyalty and humor. We will miss you, Siegfried. Our deepest sympathy goes to his wife Sabine, his two sons and their relatives.”

A CONEBI statement said: “Siegfried Neuberger has been a wonderful colleague and a friend, a unique professional: he has given a lot to the bicycle industry at all levels with his expertise and passion as well as with his politeness, harmony and respect. All the deepest feelings cannot be explained in a press release.

“Siegfried Neuberger and the bicycle industry are linked to each other, and will always be. Siegfried has managed the ZIV excellently, representing – for CONEBI – a virtuous example to follow. His knowledge and ideas have made CONEBI a stronger association.

|Chairman of European and international standardization committees, Siegfried has been a bright resource in the development of the most important regulations and standards that apply to the Industry, such as the EN/ISO norms and the EU pedal-assist e-bike regulations for the highest safety of bicycles and e-bikes put on the European market.

|His hard work for CONEBI is the best example of how positive and constructive the collaboration between European authorities and the bike industry can be. It has been an honour and a privilege to work with Siegfried: CONEBI heartily thanks him for all his support. Both the board of directors and Secretariat have learnt a lot from him.”

“We would like to send our condolences to Siegfried’s family,” said CONEBI’s president Erhard Büchel. “Thank you for everything Siegfried, we will never forget you’’ is the common message from everybody in the CONEBI family.”

